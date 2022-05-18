K'taka arms training row: BJP questioned on inspector transfer

Madikeri, (Karnataka) May 18 Karnataka arms training camp by Bajrang Dal row has taken a twist with the ruling BJP government transferring the investigation officer allegedly for issuing notice to Bajrang Dal and school authorities in connection with the case.

Afsar Kodlipet, State General Secretary Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) questioned ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday that whether it is tenable to transfer an honest police officer for issuing notices to the organisers and school authorities who gave arms training?

On Tuesday, the police department transferred Jayaram S.M. Circle Inspector of Gonikoppa Circle in Madikeri district. He has been shifted to Karnataka Lokayukta.

The transfer has triggered a debate and controversy. Popular Front of India (PFI) has lodged a complaint against former speaker and BJP MLA K.G. Bopaiah, BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa and also against Bajrang Dal leaders regarding arms training and trishul distribution.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Kodagu school, where the arms training camp was allegedly held, have denied giving permission for holding any such camp. The education department has also sought a report from the school. However, the school management has explained that the training camp did not take place on the premises.

The controversy has erupted in Karnataka over arms training organised by Bajrang Dal for more than 100 participants in Madikeri district of the state. The opposition has slammed the organising of the militia kind of training camp whereas ruling BJP leaders maintained that the training is being given for self-defence.

The training camp was organised from May 5 to 11 allegedly in the government school premises of Ponnampet town.

The participants also took part in a procession in the Ponnampet town on May 10. The photos of the air gun training have gone viral on social media and the Opposition Congress raised the issue and demanded the arrest of BJP and RSS leaders.

