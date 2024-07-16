K'taka Assembly witnesses high drama over tribal welfare Board case

Bengaluru, July 16 The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday witnessed high drama over the tribal Board case.

Claiming the involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the Board, the BJP is demanding his resignation on moral grounds.

Objecting to the absence of CM Siddaramaiah while the case was being discussed in the House, former Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan asked Speaker UT Khader to summon him to the House as allegations were being made against him.

"No one is present in the House. Is this the responsibility shown by the CM? Doesn't he have time to attend the session while the case is being discussed? Call him to the House," Ashwath Narayan urged Speaker Khader.

Objecting to the statements, Dy CM DK Shivakumar stood up and said, “The people have brought us to power because you looted the state. Since you looted, you are sitting in the Opposition.”

Addressing Ashwath Narayan, he slammed that "You are the father of looters."

The BJP MLAs and Ashwath Narayan strongly objected to the statements of Dy CM Shivakumar and asked him to apologise.

The Congress and BJP members stood up and started hurling accusations at each other.

Unable to bring the House in order, Speaker Khader adjourned it briefly.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka demanded resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"CM Siddaramaiah should resign on moral grounds and the case should be handed over to the CBI," he stated.

