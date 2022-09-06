K'taka BJP activist murder case: NIA conducts multiple raids

Bengaluru, Sep 6 National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting multiple raids in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the revenge murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru, sources said on Tuesday.

The sleuths aided by the state police department were raiding 32 locations in Puttur and Sullia regions, said sources.

The probe is now focussed on investigating the individuals who aided and abetted the revenge murder of Praveen which took place on July 26.

Sources said that the CBI was probing the network which carried out the murders and attacks on Hindu activists and BJP workers. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has repeatedly stated that they will go deep into the case and identify roots of the crime.

Praveen was killed to avenge the murder of Masood, who was killed in the road rage case. Though the police managed to arrest all 8 accused within 24 hours of the crime, miscreants targetted Praveen, though the BJP activist was having cordial relationship with all sections of society.

Probe revealed that Praveen's murder was carried out to send out a message and create panic and terror in the minds of local people. But, the killing of Praveen resulted in another revenge killing. A gang hacked Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet to death a few days later in revenge.

Following the disturbing incidents, the move of the ruling BJP to announce Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of Praveen and not bothering to visit Masood and Fazil's families led to controversy.

NIA is also probing the growing intolerance in Dakshina Kannada district and coastal region which has been turned into a communally sensitive area.

