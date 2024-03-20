K’taka BJP in two minds over issuing LS ticket; ex-CM Shettar worried

Bengaluru, March 20 Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Jagadish Shettar, is worried over the turn of events in connection with the issue of a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections after his return to the BJP.

The former CM is keeping his fingers crossed as denial of a ticket would result in a serious setback to his political career, sources close to veteran leader Shettar revealed.

In a daring move, the senior politician had joined the Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the Assembly elections.

Though he lost the election from Hubli Central seat, he was made MLC and promised a bigger role by Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

The Congress managed to dent the Lingayat vote bank and the party also wanted to pitch him against Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi, from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

However, former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP President, BY Vijayendra, managed to rope him back into the party.

Sources said ex-CM Shettar had asked for a ticket from Dharwad, Haveri or Belagavi parliamentary seats and he was also promised a prominent post.

However, in a changed scenario, the BJP has allotted the Dharwad seat to Union Minister Joshi and Haveri to former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Now, Shettar is pinning his hopes on the Belagavi seat as sitting BJP MP Mangala Angadi is considered a weak candidate and she had sought a ticket for one of her daughters.

Meanwhile, the veteran leader Shettar is also facing the heat from the local party leaders and “go back” campaigns in Belagavi.

Sources revealed that BL Santhosh is against him, as after joining the Congress, Shettar had attacked the BJP’s National General Secretary and alleged that he was finishing off the Lingayat leadership in the party.

However, the BJP is considering the winnability criterion above all factors while finalising the tickets.

The Panchamasali sub-sect of the Lingayat community is dominant in Belagavi region and the Congress is planning to field Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, from the seat.

As Mrunal Hebbalkar hails from the Panchamasali sub-sect it would be difficult for the BJP to ensure its victory by fielding Shettar. Hence, the party is considering other options.

The development is a setback for Shettar as he can’t flash the rebellion card in the BJP and the Congress is in no mood to take him back.

The Hubli Central Assembly seat, which he represented for decades, has now been won by Shettar’s right hand man Mahesh Tenginakai. However, Shettar is still fighting and Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra are on his side and are lobbying for a ticket for him.

It remains to be seen whether Shettar will manage to make it to the Lok Sabha this time.

