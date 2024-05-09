K'taka Class 10 Board results: Girls bring laurels, rural students shine

Bengaluru, May 9 Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Thursday announced the results of the Class 10 Board examination with girls outshining the boys and students from rural areas surging ahead.

The state achieved 73.40 per cent of results with 6.31 lakh students passing the exam out of 8.69 lakh students who took the examination.

The girl students have gained the upper hand over boys with 81.11 per cent of them passing the exam. The passing percentage of boys stood at 65.90. A total of 74.17 per cent of rural students passed while in urban areas 72.83 per cent of students managed to pass the board exams.

Udupi district topped the results with 90 per cent result followed by Dakshina Kannada (92.12 per cent) and Shivamogga (88.67 per cent) districts. The Yadgir district stood at last with only 50.59 per cent of students managing to pass the board exam.

Ankita Basappa Konnuru studying in the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School in Mudhol town of Bagalkot district in north Karnataka emerged as the topper by scoring 625 marks out of a total of 625.

Seven students secured 624 marks, 14 secured 623 marks, 21 got 622 marks, 44 got 621 and 44 students scored 620 out of 625 marks.

Bengaluru South district obtained 79 per cent result and stood at 12th position in the state. Bengaluru North district secured 77.09 per cent result and stood at 14th rank in the state. Bengaluru Rural obtained 83.67 per cent results and stood at 9th place in the state.

A total of 78 schools in the state obtained zero results and the overall passing percentage in the state has come down by 10.49 per cent. In 2023-24, 83.89 per cent of students passed and this time the passing percentage of students stood at 73.40 per cent.

Among the Scheduled Caste community students, 70.79 per cent cleared the exam and 69.22 per cent of students from Scheduled Tribe passed the exams.

The results were announced by School Education and Literacy Department Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh, KSEAB Chairperson N. Manjushree and Director H.N. Gopalakrishna.

