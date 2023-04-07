K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai says party will lose badly than last time in Assembly polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commented that the Congress didn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats and the party would lose badly in the May 10 Assembly polls, performing worse than last time. He said the Congress lacked not only candidates, but a base in the State as well as clarity on its policies.

As per my understanding, Congress doesn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there, Bommai said in response to a question. As I had said earlier, D K Shivakumar while preparing Congress second list contacted almost all our MLAs saying, 'seats have been reserved for you, will you join?.

They (Congress) will lose badly than last time, there is no doubt on that, because they neither have candidates, nor base nor clarity on policies whether it is on reservation or on development. They feel that by speaking with carelessness they can win the election. It is not possible, he added.

The KPCC chief on his part had hit back at this, pointing at saffron party leaders' knocking at the doors of Congress MLAs and ensuring that they jumped ship to the BJP to bring the party to power in 2019.