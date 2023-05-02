K'taka Cong chief's chopper suffers a bird-hit near Hosakote

Hosakote (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle near Hosakote, said officials on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Congress chief was on his way to Karnataka's Mulabagilu for an election rally. His camera person received minor injuries during the incident.

Shivakumar was to attend the party's election rally in Mulabagilu part of the Karnataka elections. The police said that the Congress chief escaped unhurt in the incident.

The chopper's windshield was broken following the bird hit, said the police.

Further details awaited.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

