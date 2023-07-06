K'taka court issues non-bailable warrants against 2 disciples of Nithyananda

Ramnagar, (Karnataka) July 6 A court in Karnataka has issued non-bailable warrants against two disciples of fugitive self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda.

The Ramnagar District Sessions Court had given the ruling in this regard against the disciples Shivavallabhaneni and Jamuna Rani.

They are named as accused number three and six in the rape case registered against Nithyananda.

The order was passed on Wednesday.

The court issued the order after verifying all rulings in connection with the case by the Karnataka High Court.

It gave the order considering the failure of the accused persons to appear before the court.

The next hearing will take place on August 5.

Nithyananda fled the country following the registration of rape case against him in 2019.

Presently, he is operating from a remote location and claims to have established an ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation.

His disciple Vijayapriya Nithyananda, along with five other woman represented his country "Kailasa" at a UN conference earlier this year.

