K’taka govt trying to escape graft disgrace by discussing arrest of BJP leader: CN Ramu

Bengaluru, July 18 Chi Na Ramu, the National President of the All India Dalit Action Committee and former National General Secretary, BJP SC Morcha on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of discussing charges against the BJP's arrested Dalit leader to cover its embarrassment over the graft charges being raised against it by the Opposition party.

In his statement to the media, Chi Na Ramu stated on Thursday that former BJP Legislative Council member and ex-President of Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Corporation, DS Veeraiah, has been arrested by the CID on charges of fund misuse and the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is portraying this arrest as a BJP corruption case.

Chi Na Ramu alleged that the government was targeting the BJP to seek some protection from the public outrage over the tribal welfare Board scam.

“However, we are ready for any investigation into allegations made by the government against the BJP, including the Veeraiah case. Your government has been in power for the last one-and-a-half years. The fact that these allegations were not investigated then but are now being raised after the tribal welfare Board and MUDA scams, and misuse of special funds for the Scheduled Castes came to light, exposes the Congress government,” Chi Na Ramu stated.

It has been two years since former BJP MLC, Veeraiah, distanced himself from the BJP, he alleged.

When Veeraiah met leaders including Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and requested to be allowed to join the Congress, the leaders agreed and scheduled the date for his induction into the party, Chi Na Ramu claimed.

After the Assembly elections, Veeraiah did not participate in BJP programmes, and reportedly campaigned secretly for Congress and DK Suresh in the Lok Sabha elections, as requested by the Deputy Chief Minister, Chi Na Ramu alleged.

“In such a scenario, there is no question of the BJP defending Veeraiah. Whoever has eaten salt must drink water. Veeraiah is the Congress' shadow leader. If the Congress thinks they can embarrass the BJP with his corruption and arrest, it is a miscalculation on their part,” Chi Na Ramu underlined.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor