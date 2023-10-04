K’taka HC slaps fine on state govt for negligence in submitting report on public toilets in B’luru

Bengaluru, Oct 4 The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on the state government for negligence in submitting a report on the management of public toilets in state capital Bengaluru.

The bench headed by Justice PrasannaB. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit also directed the Secretary in the Urban Development Department to personally attend thecourtproceedings on November 2.

The government made a submission to thecourtregarding the steps taken to address the impropermanagementofpublictoilets.

The PIL in this regard was filed by the LetzKit Foundation, stating that the government should be responsible towards the citizens of Bengaluru.

Accordingly, the state government was directed tosubmitareporton the construction ofpublictoiletsand maintenance of hygiene. But thereporthas not been submitted yet, the petitioner's counsel pointed out.

The highcourthas rapped the Bengaluru civic agency with regard to monitoring ofpublictoilets.

As per the population of Bengaluru, a minimum of 20,000 urinals and 15,000publictoiletsare needed. But, the city has only 10 per cent of them.

