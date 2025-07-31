K'taka Home Minister calls meeting of SC MLAs amid Dalit CM buzz

Bengaluru, July 31 The forthcoming meeting of Dalit MLAs and ministers convened by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara — one of the prominent leaders from the oppressed classes — has gained significance amid the growing buzz over the possibility of a Dalit Chief Minister in the state.

This discussion has come to the fore after AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his displeasure over not being made Chief Minister in 1999.

Welcoming Kharge’s remarks, HM Parameshwara stated on July 29 that there was nothing wrong if the party's National President returned to state politics.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at HM Parameshwara’s residence in Bengaluru on August 2.

Sources have revealed that HM Parameshwara plans to discuss the political developments that followed party chief Kharge's statement along with the matter of internal reservation.

There is speculation that Mallikarjun Kharge might return to Karnataka politics and that the high command is seriously considering this option, with a decision likely after the Bihar elections.

Sources indicate that appointing Kharge as Chief Minister would mark the first time in Karnataka's history that a Dalit leader would hold the post, which could be a historic and politically-strategic move for the Congress.

Such a decision is likely to compel Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accept the high command’s decision and discourage him from engaging in anti-party activities. Sources suggest that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar — also a CM aspirant — would not oppose the move, as he shares a close rapport with Kharge.

However, commenting on the upcoming meeting of Dalit MLAs, HM Parameshwara clarified on Thursday in Bengaluru that the meeting was called to discuss the report prepared by the Commission headed by retired Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das on internal reservations.

HM Parameshwara stated, "Before the Justice Nagamohan Das report is submitted to the government, we need to discuss its contents. No one should be unhappy or confused."

"That’s why I’ve called this meeting — to resolve our internal differences first. Once we have the discussion, we’ll understand what the MLAs and ministers think. It’s said that the survey is complete, but the report has not yet been submitted. The retired judge has assured us that the report will be submitted soon," he added.

"Earlier, I had called a meeting at my official residence. This upcoming meeting is a continuation of that — held before the survey back then, and now after its completion. The goal is to ensure there is no confusion," he clarified.

When asked about being previously prevented from holding a similar meeting, HM Parameshwara stated, "At that time, there was a plan to organise a major rally, and the party asked us to postpone it. But now, they won’t stop us from meeting. If the MLAs want to talk, no one can stop them. It is our discretion."

