K'taka inches closer to 100% 2nd Covid dose coverage

Bengaluru, Feb 24 Karnataka has crossed the administration of 10 crore Covid vaccination doses. The state has covered 100 per cent vaccination in first dose coverage and 93 per cent second dose coverage.

Minister for Health K. Sudhakar has congratulated all the health workers and district administrations in the state for the phenomenal feat on Twitter.

Sudhakar has stated that it took about 1 year and 39 days for the health department to achieve this remarkable milestone. The state had taken 109 days to reach one crore vaccination mark when the vaccination drive began at the peak of Covid crisis. The administration faced road blocks due to miscommunication and non-cooperation from the people.

However, the vaccination drive picked up speed later as the authorities reached the 2 crore-mark in another 49 days. The authorities have achieved the feat of administering 1 crore vaccinations in a period of 21 days twice. In the last leg, it took 44 days for the health workers to touch the 10 crore-mark from 9 crore doses.

Health experts explain that it is due to aggressive vaccination drives, the state did not suffer much during the third wave. The state's Covid numbers have fallen to three digits in the recent past. The state has lifted most of the restrictions and commercial activities, service and entertainment sectors are operating with full capacity.

The state government has also lifted mandatory RT-PCR reports for the passengers travelling from Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala. All government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.

The total number of containment zones in Bengaluru city have come down to 10. Bengaluru (2,03,98,325) stands second in terms of vaccination after New Delhi (3,11,74,327).

Karnataka logged 667 new Covid cases against 1,674 discharges and 21 deaths on Wednesday. The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 9,378. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.91 per cent and case fatality rate for the day has been 3.14 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor