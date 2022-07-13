K'taka man arrested for raising peacocks

Mysuru, July 13 A man has been arrested on charges of raising peacocks at his residence in Kamegowdanahalli village in this Karnataka district, the forest department said on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Manju Nayak. The raid was conducted by the Mobile Vigilance Squad of the Forest Department. During investigation, the squad learnt that several peacocks were being reared by him.

However, during a raid, an adult peacock was seized from his residence. The sleuths took the peacock into custody and arrested Manju Nayak.

A case has been filed under the Wild Life Protection Act and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Peacock is a national bird protected under Indian Wildlife Act 1972. Though peacock and peafowl are considered sacred in Hinduism, they are hunted for feathers, fat and meat.

Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor