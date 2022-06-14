K'taka rape accused threatens minor victim from abroad

Shivamogga (Karnataka), June 14 In a shocking development, an incident of a rape accused threatening a minor victim from abroad has come to light in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint seeking protection and action against the accused.

The incident was reported from the Holehonnur police station in Bhadravathi taluk.

According to sources, the victim and accused belong to the same village.

After the rape, a complaint was lodged against the accused in the Holehonnur police station. The accused had threatened the girl not to reveal about the incident to anyone.

However, the girl shared it with her grandmother after which she was sent to a government facility for 10 days.

Shortly after the complaint was lodged, the accused managed to flee and reached Cameroon in Central Africa.

He has since been making threatening calls to the girl on WhatsApp and asking her to withdraw the complaint.

The family said that the police has asked them to lodge a fresh complaint.

Investigation is underway to ascertain how the accused escaped despite the rape complaint.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor