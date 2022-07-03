K'taka teacher forced student's mother for sex, suspended

Raichur, (Karnataka) July 3 In a shocking incident, a teacher forced the mother of his student for sex and circulated video of the act in Raichur district of Karnataka.

The accused is identified as Mohammad Azaruddin, a teacher of Singapura Government School.

The accused teacher is also accused of misbehaving with school children, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint against him, the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Instruction, Raichur district issued a suspension order against the accused teacher.

According to police, the mother of the student alleged that, the accused teacher had promised her that he will provide tuition to her daughter, government facilities and forced her to have sex with him.

He had recorded the private moments and threatened the woman to cooperate with him otherwise he would make her video viral on social media. Later, he circulated the video.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Karatagi police station.

During probe, it surfaced that the accused used to punish children severely and took pleasure in touching their private parts.

The police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor