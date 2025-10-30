K'taka to seek Rs 1,545 crore from Centre for rain-hit infrastructure restoration

Bengaluru, Oct 30 The Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday decided to submit a memorandum to the Central government seeking financial assistance of about Rs 1,545.23 crore to rebuild infrastructure damaged by heavy rains and floods during the 2025 southwest monsoon.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

“To undertake reconstruction of infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains and river floods during the 2025 southwest monsoon period, the State Cabinet has decided to seek Rs 1,545.23 crore under the Recovery and Reconstruction Window (PDNA) of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Detailed district- and division-wise damage assessment reports will be attached to the proposal,” Patil said.

He added that once the High-Level Committee of the Government of India approves the NDRF funds, the state will bear its share of expenditure as per the prescribed cost-sharing pattern.

Patil also informed that a planned discussion on internal reservation -- involving the Chief Minister, Social Welfare Minister, and senior officials -- could not be held, and hence, the issue was not taken up in Thursday’s meeting.

The Minister said that the dates for the Belagavi Assembly session were yet to be finalised.

He announced that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to develop and operate four existing coastal ports -- Karwar, Old Mangaluru (Bengre side), Old Mangaluru (city side), and Malpe berths — under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Repair-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (ROMT) basis.

“The aim is to enhance the performance and efficiency of these ports through private participation. The initiative is expected to increase the annual revenue of the Karnataka Maritime Board, generate local employment, and improve livelihoods, contributing to overall regional growth,” he said.

Under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Scheme, the Cabinet granted administrative approval for an action plan worth Rs 1,055 crore to implement ward-level and infrastructure works within the five Bengaluru City Municipal Corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Additionally, under the Special Capital Support Scheme for Basic Infrastructure, approval was given for an action plan estimated at Rs 1,241.57 crore to undertake asphalting of major and minor roads within the same municipal limits, Patil said.

Further, under the Karnataka Startup Policy 2022–27, the Cabinet approved the establishment of eight Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) 2.0, with a total allocation of Rs 80 crore over five years -- Rs 10 crore for each incubator. The TBIs will be set up in Mysuru, Bagalkote, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Dharwad, and Belagavi districts.

Patil also reiterated that the state government will file an appeal to vacate the Supreme Court’s stay on its directive prohibiting organizations and associations from holding activities in public places.

