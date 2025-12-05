K'taka Upalokayukta’s ‘63 pc corruption’ remark ignites fierce war of words between Siddaramaiah and BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 5 The BJP on Friday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling him "shameless," in response to the Chief Minister’s assertion that the BJP had exposed its own failings by demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe based on the Upalokayukta's '63 per cent corruption' remark.

The political spat escalated after Siddaramaiah noted that in a report submitted in November 2019, Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa had stated that 63 per cent corruption existed in the state.

“Speaking recently, Justice B. Veerappa referred to that very same report. At the time he submitted the report, the state was under the BJP government led by Yediyurappa. But today, senior BJP leader R. Ashoka, without correctly understanding the Upalokayukta’s statement, tried to tie the BJP’s sins onto our heads and in doing so, ended up exposing himself,” he said.

In a sharp reaction to this, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka directly challenged the Chief Minister's conduct in the office. "CM Siddaramaiah, it is one thing to be called foolish in politics; that can be forgiven. But in public life, especially in the Chief Minister’s chair, one must never become shameless," Ashoka said in a statement issued here.

“You yourself admitted on the floor of the House that a Rs 87 crore scam took place in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation. When a Chief Minister acknowledges such a massive irregularity inside the Assembly, the natural expectation is immediate action and accountability,” he added.

Ashoka said that instead of taking responsibility, the Chief Minister “continued in office as if nothing had happened”. He asked what people should call this, “if not sheer shamelessness”.

The BJP leader further said, “Your own Economic Advisor and senior Congress MLA Basavaraja Rayareddy publicly stated that under Congress rule, Karnataka has become No. 1 in corruption. Yet you still cling to the Chief Minister’s chair without a moment's introspection. What should the people of Karnataka call this, if not sheer shamelessness?”

Ashoka also referred to senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil’s allegation of a “money for house” racket in the housing department, and his warning that the government would collapse if the details were made public.

“Despite such serious allegations from within your own party, you neither initiated an inquiry nor acted against the minister concerned. What should the people of Karnataka call this, if not sheer shamelessness?” he asked.

He criticised Siddaramaiah over his earlier “40 per cent commission” allegation against the previous BJP government.

“The commission you yourself appointed concluded that your accusation was baseless. After your own panel demolished your own claim, what moral right do you have to continue repeating that allegation?” he asked.

He alleged that for the last two and a half years, Karnataka has been drowning in corruption, scandals, irregularities and allegations across departments.

“If I begin listing every case that emerged under your government, even 24 hours would not be enough,” Ashoka said.

He described the “most tragic aspect” of the government’s functioning as the pressure and harassment faced by officers and contractors. He referred to the suicide of Chandrasekaran, linked to the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation case, as a sign of how “deeply broken” the system had become.

“Instead of fixing this hopeless environment, your government has tried to bury every complaint and silence every voice. In just 30 months, your administration has broken every previous record on corruption-related controversies. The list is endless. So let us make this very clear. Being foolish is forgivable. Being shameless in public life is definitely not,” he said.

Ashoka said that when his own ministers admitted to scams, advisors claimed Karnataka became No. 1 in corruption and MLAs exposed rackets within government departments, a Chief Minister who remained in office without accountability could not claim to be showing leadership.

Justice B. Veerappa’s recent remarks on the scale of corruption in Karnataka have triggered a fresh political row and placed the Congress government on the back foot.

Speaking at a book release function recently, the Upalokayukta said Kerala faces about 10 per cent corruption at present, while Karnataka stands at 63 per cent. “I am getting an opportunity to witness it myself after becoming the Upalokayukta,” he had said.

He added that “corruption is rampant in every department in Karnataka” and that the state ranks fifth in the country for corruption. “If this pandemic is not addressed immediately, it will endanger the future for sure,” he warned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor