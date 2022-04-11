KTET 2022 exam datesheet out, check exam dates

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan is going to conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) for KTET categories 1 to 4. The exams will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022 and it will be conducted in two sheets.

For further details of exams, and dates visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

As per reports, the exam for KTET category 1 will be held on May 4 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The KTET 2 category exam will be held on the same day from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. While the exam for categories 3 and 4 exams will be held on May 5 following the same timings.



The exam admits card will be released on April 25 by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan. And applied candidates can download admit cards from ktet.kerala.gov.in by filling the required details.

Kerala government conducts the KTET exam to recruit teachers to lower primary, upper primary, and high schools.