KTR demands apology from BJP chief for failing to fulfil promises made to Telangana in AP Reorganization Act

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded state BJP President Bandi Sanjay to tender an apology to the people of Telangana before going ahead with his padayatra as they failed to honour the commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

"Bandi Sanjay should step into Palamuru only after explaining to Telangana people why the Upper Bhadra project in neighbouring Karnataka is accorded national status and why Telangana is discriminated against, he said.

Calling Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra a deception, KTR said that the BJP state President does not have the right to step in Palamuru.

"Before commencing his yatra, Sanjay should tender an apology to Palamuru and the entire Telangana people for the betrayal, injustice and negligence done by the BJP to the state," he demanded.

In an open letter to the State BJP president, he said that the fields in Palamuru, which were once known for acute drought, have now turned into fertile lands.

"River Krishna was the lifeline of Palamuru. The BJP-led government had set up the River Krishna Management Board but there was no development in addressing the river water sharing disputes. This was pushing the district's future in doubt," said KTR.

Telangana has been demanding national status for Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bandi Sanjay should explain the Centre's response to the Palamuru people, he demanded.

People have been appealing for a new railway line to Palamuru via Nagarkurnool but all their pleas were completely ignored by the BJP and its leaders and government, he said.

KTR demanded Bandi Sanjay should let people know how much funds he has donated to temples in Telangana. KTR made this statement as Bandi Sanjay will be commencing his pada Yatra after offering prayers at Adishakti Pitham of Jogulamba Gadwal. The BJP which does politics in the name of God Sri Rama should tell the people of Telangana about how much they have donated to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadradri. He questioned if BJP had donated even a single rupee to the Yadadri temple.

"BJP is used to playing politics in the name of God and religion. Bandi Sanjay should start his pada Yatra after responding to the plight of Telangana farmers, said KTR. The BJP leaders have misled the farmers of Telangana by encouraging them to cultivate paddy with the false promise of procurement of the crop by the central government. But, they changed their words and made the farming community suffer. Name your Yatra 'Rythu Dagaa Yatra' or 'Rythu Dokhaa Yatra'," said KTR.

KTR asked Bandi Sanjay to apologize to the people for the BJP's "incompetent governance".

TRS Working President stated that the BJP has betrayed the people of Telangana by snatching seven mandals at the time of the state formation. He also asked Bandi Sanjay to talk about the unfulfilled promises of the BJP and why they did not deliver what was promised to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act.

"No pada yatra can compensate for the betrayals done by BJP to Telangana. What was the point of doing pada yatra when the BJP only spills venom on the people of Telangana," KTR asked.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor