Kullu Fire: Several Houses Engulfed in Blaze in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video)

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh (Jan 1, 2025): A major fire broke out in Tandi village in the Banjar valley of Kullu district. About 20 wooden houses were destroyed. Around 100 people from 30 families are now homeless.

The fire spread rapidly during the day due to the wooden structure of the houses. The cold wave in the area worsened the situation. Residents had little time to save their belongings. No casualties have been reported. The destruction left many residents in tears.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Several houses were engulfed in a fire in Kullu's Tandi's village earlier today. More details awaited.



Villagers tried to control the fire but could only save livestock. The lack of water in the area made firefighting difficult. The Banjar fire department was alerted at 3:01 p.m. and rushed to the scene. Additional fire trucks were sent from Kullu, 60 km away, and Larji, 30 km away. By the time reinforcements arrived, most of the village had been destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish confirmed that 15 to 20 houses caught fire. Fire brigade teams are on the spot and efforts to control the fire are ongoing.

"Village in Banjar...15-20 houses caught fire. Fire brigade is on the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. There are no casualties...houses have been emptied...cause of the fire is unknown," Torul S Ravish, deputy commissioner, Kullu said as quoted by TOI.