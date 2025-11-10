Kumaraswamy expresses outrage over VIP treatment given to rapists, terrorists in Bengaluru Prison

Bengaluru, Nov 9 Expressing strong outrage over the VIP treatment, including access to mobile phones, provided to serial rapists and terrorists in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday that the prison is not the only place housing terrorists, there are far more dangerous terrorists sitting inside the Vidhana Soudha.

Responding sharply to a question posed by the media on Monday at the JD(S) State Office, JP Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Minister said it is shameful that jail staff are offering royal treatment to undertrial prisoners and notorious convicts.

“Terrorists are not only in prison but there are even more dangerous terrorists in the Vidhana Soudha itself. You know better than I do who they are,” he told media.

“The people of the state are discussing this openly. VIP treatment for terrorists in Parappana Agrahara is not a new issue. In the past, two senior IPS officers had clashed over this very matter.

"Later, in another case, the courts themselves issued strict warnings to jail staff who were involved in such acts. Yet again, the same incidents are repeating inside the prisons,” the Minister expressed his concern.

“There is talk that all sorts of facilities are being extended even to those who have committed heinous crimes. This is not something that started today. With terrorists sheltered inside the Vidhana Soudha, what is the point of discussing terrorists in Parappana Agrahara? Whom are you investigating?

"All of this is a waste of time, these investigations only serve to kill time,” Kumaraswamy criticized the state government.

“The media and the public must question the Chief Minister and the Home Minister about the repeated failures in prison administration. The CM says BJP leaders have no dignity. But what dignity do they themselves have? That is what they must question,” the Union Minister said.

“The Chief Minister has experience. With such experience, is it right to take these matters so lightly? Does the Chief Minister not have an Intelligence unit? They themselves are supporting wrong forces,” the Minister claimed.

When asked whether he is demanding the Home Minister’s resignation, the Union Minister responded: “Is this an era where ministers resign simply because someone demands it? Which politician today has that level of morality?”

Allegations of major security lapses and preferential treatment within the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru had surfaced on last Saturday following the viral videos purportedly showing notorious inmates – including one of India’s most notorious rapist and serial killers Umesh Reddy, suspected terrorists and a gold smuggling accused – using mobile phones and enjoying unwarranted luxuries, causing significant embarrassment to prison authorities.

Even more alarming are claims that the videos also show suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba and other foreign and domestic extremist outfit members using smartphones for communication within the central prison, an incident that poses a national security threat.

This latest controversy follows earlier Supreme Court strictures to ensure inmates do not receive luxury facilities, a directive issued while looking into the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan.

