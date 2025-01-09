Kumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Projects Rs 2 Lakh Crore Economic Boost with 40 Crore Devotees

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Maha Kumbh is expected to attract 40 crore devotees this year, potentially generating up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth. Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave, organized by a leading media group, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for inspiring the nation to take pride in its heritage, as per an official statement.

Sharing the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said the 2019 event contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the state's economy. With an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth, he said.

Adityanath also highlighted that by September 2024, over 16 crore devotees had visited Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, while more than 13.55 crore had visited Ayodhya. The Chief Minister further stated that the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, is poised to bring India's ancient cultural and religious traditions into the global spotlight, according to a press release.

Stating the spiritual and societal significance of the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath remarked that the event is not merely a religious gathering but a symbol of social and spiritual unity. He further described the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest temporary city, anticipating the accommodation of 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.