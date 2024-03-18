Kuno National Park: 6 Cubs Born to African Cheetah Gamini Not 5, Says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Watch)

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav rectified the number of cubs on Monday, March 18, and said that it's not five but six. Taking to his official X handle said that African cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to six cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, and not five as reported previously, said on Monday.

Earlier on March 10, Yadav shared a video and photo from the Kuno National Park that the five-year-old South African cheetah gave birth to five cubs at the KNP in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav said, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother." The minister also shared the visuals of cheetah Gamini's six cubs.

Considering this, the cheetah count at the KNP has increased to 27, including 14 cubs. Meanwhile, in March last year, cheetah Jwala (Namibian name Siyaya) gave birth to four cubs, but only one managed to survive. Jwala gave birth to her second litter of four cubs in January this year, which was followed by cheetah Aasha delivering three cubs.