Kuwait Fire: Kerala Government To Provide Rs 5 Lakh Assistance to Kin of Those Who Died in Mangaf Tragedy

The Kerala government announced on Thursday that it will offer Rs 5 lakh in financial aid to the families of Kerala residents who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire tragedy. The tragedy resulted in 49 fatalities and left 50 others injured. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over an urgent Cabinet session where this decision was made, according to a statement released by his office.

According to information received by the government, 19 people from Kerala died in the incident, the statement said. Additionally, the cabinet resolved to offer Rs one lakh in financial support to people injured in the incident. Furthermore, it was decided to send State Health Minister Veena George promptly to Kuwait to coordinate the efforts to provide treatment to those injured and bring back the bodies of those who died in the tragedy, it further said.

The statement also said prominent businessmen M A Yusuff Ali and Ravi Pillai have informed the CM that they will provide Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, to each of the families of the Keralites who died in the fire. The financial assistance will be facilitated through NORKA and with the assistance of two businessmen. Each family of the victims from Kerala involved in the incident will receive Rs 12 lakh, as stated in the announcement.