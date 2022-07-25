Kuwait returnee man suspects with Monkeypox like symptoms, admit to hospital

A 40-year-old man from Telangana’s Kamareddy district was admitted to Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday as he was suspected of Monkeypox-like symptoms. On July 6 he returned home from Kuwait. And got sympotms on Saturday after which health officials kept him under observation.

However, WHO has declared Monkeypox a global emergency amid rises cases across the globe. India has so far reported three cases all of which are from Kerala. Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao that the man has high symptoms of Monkeypox. “His samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology laboratory in Pune. Until the results are received, we will keep him in isolation in the fever hospital and provide treatment. We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them have any symptoms yet. However, we have isolated them as well,” Dr Rao said.