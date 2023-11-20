L-G Saxena castigates AAP govt over devotees performing Chhath puja in polluted Yamuna

New Delhi, Nov 20 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday took a swipe at the AAP government in the city over the condition of the polluted Yamuna river in which devotees performed the rituals of the Chhath puja.

In a series of posts on X, Saxena said, “Chhath festival concluded today with Arghya offered to Lord Sun. The Chhathi Maiya departed, but once again Yamuna river was left dirty and polluted. Devotees were once again forced to offer prayers amidst silt, debris and rot. Offering Arghya in the river was prohibited but Yamuna did not become clean.”

Taking a swipe indirectly at the Delhi government, Saxena said, “Year after year. One promise after another. Froth, sewer, effluent remain unchecked. The floodplains get turned into dump yards and open toilets. COD/BOD, Coliform, E Coli... all markers damn the river.” He also attached several photographs of the devotees offering prayers in the Yamuna with toxic foam floating alongside them.

On Monday morning, hundreds of devotees offered ‘Araghya’ to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the banks of the Yamuna river in the national capital during Chhath Puja celebrations. Despite several promises made by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to clean the Yamuna, the pollution keeps making a comeback.

The four-day festival of Chhath began on Friday during which devotees worship and make offerings to the setting and rising sun. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe ‘Nahaye Khaye’, while on the second day ‘Lohanda’ and ‘Kharna’ is observed. On the third day, devotees offer ‘Sandhya Arghya’ to the setting sun and on the last day, they offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun.

The Delhi government ministers had inspected several Chhath ghats in the city and had claimed to clear the foam floating in the river.

