L-G Saxena conspiring to stop power subsidy for farmers, advocates: Atishi

New Delhi [India], March 30 : Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that her department was being "pressurised" by BJP leaders and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a bid to stop Aam Aadmi Party government's power subsidies to farmers and advocates.

"Today morning, I received a file from the Power department, which stated a proposal to discontinue the free electricity scheme for farmers and lawyers' chambers of the Delhi government," Atishi said.

Delhi Power minister said that upon inquiry, the department's officials said there is a lot of pressure from L-G Saxena and BJP leaders to stop power subsidies to farmers and advocates, provided by the Delhi government.

"This proposal has been prepared under pressure from the L-G. I want to say to him that you hate AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, but I request you not to hate us so much that you also start hating the people of Delhi, including farmers and lawyers," she said.

Earlier, on Monday, the minister alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme of the Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The scheme, which has been a huge success, is being obstructed by some officials in connivance with the Lt Governor."

"Why is the file related to free electricity not being shown to the elected government of Delhi? Are the L-G and the officials conniving with the power compes and hatching a big conspiracy against us?" she questioned.

"The Kejriwal government has been providing free electricity to the people of Delhi and it has been one of the major drivers of our success. The government has been working hard to ensure that this scheme is continued and the people of Delhi get to derive the benefits that they are entitled to. The special audit will uncover the truth behind the conspiracy to stop the free electricity scheme and bring those responsible to justice. The people of Delhi can rest assured that the government will do everything in its power to ensure that they continue to receive free electricity," she said further.

Meanwhile, on the question of the subsidy scheme, Atishi said, "Those who applied for free electricity in October last year, may avail this benefit till March 31, 2024."

In October 2022, the Delhi government announced a new voluntary subsidy scheme (VSS), making it mandatory for the people of Delhi to opt-in for the subsidy to continue getting electricity at subsidised rates, beginning October 1, 2022.

