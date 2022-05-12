Labour contractor hatches fake robbery plot in Gurugram, held

Gurugram, May 12 The Gurugram Police have arrested a labour contractor for allegedly plotting a fake robbery on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday morning.

The contractor has been identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Rajendra Park in Gurugram.

According to the police, at 11.50 am on Thursday, Singh made a PCR call and said that after withdrawing Rs 4.40 lakh from his account in a bank in Sector 5, he was going to Noida in his car. When he reached the Jharsa flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, three bike-borne assailants alleged robbed the cash at gunpoint.

During preliminary investigation, the police scanned around 80 to 100 CCTV footages, which were found suspicious.

"During questioning, Singh disclosed that he had to make payments to labourers in Noida but he was in debt. So he thought that with this fake plan, he would not have to make payments to the labourers. Singh had withdrawn the cash but handed it over to the wife of his brother Jitender. The police have recovered the cash from his brother's house in Rajendra Park," Pankaj Kumar, SHO at Civil Lines police station, told .

