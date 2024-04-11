Labourer killed in attack by miscreants in Shillong

Shillong, April 11 A daily-wage labourer was killed in Shillong in an attack by some unknown miscreants, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police in the East Khasi Hills district, Rituraj Ravi told IANS, “The incident happened on Wednesday. Three labourers were working at a construction site in the Mawlai area of the city when a group of six miscreants launched an attack on them. One labourer identified as 52-year-old Arjun Roy was seriously injured.”

Roy was rushed to a nearby hospital after the miscreants left the place; however, the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police officer said that although Roy belonged to the Bengali community, he was a native of Shillong.

Relatives of the deceased claimed that Roy’s family had lived in Shillong for at least two generations. The incident comes after the recent killing of two persons identified as Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, who were engaged in limestone quarries. Both of them were killed on March 27 and their bodies were later recovered at Ichamati and Dalda, respectively.

Following the victims' families filing a formal complaint with the police, alleging that members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) were complicit in the murder, the police arrested two members of the local student’s body. The murder, which was connected to a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ichamati, had shocked the entire region.

Meanwhile, Rituraj Ravi said that whether the latest incident has any links with the earlier one can only be concluded after the arrest of miscreants.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits,” he said.

