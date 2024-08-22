Ladakh Accident: 6 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Falls 200 Metre Deep Gorge (Watch Video)

Six passengers lost their lives, and 22 others were injured when a private bus traveling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh plunged into a 200-meter-deep gorge. The injured were rushed to District Hospital SNM Leh, with some in critical condition.

In another incident, five people were killed, and 12 others injured when a tanker overturned onto a roadside tea stall following a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, August 22. The accident occurred on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili. Four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. The bus was en route from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, and the tanker was headed towards Aska when the accident took place.

