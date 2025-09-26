Ladakh Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Days After Violent Protests Killed 4

A climate activist from Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk, was arrested by Leh Police on Friday, days after a violent protest which claimed the lives of four people and injured several others. Several months of protest led by Wangchuk, along with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, sought full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution for Ladakh.

In protest of these demands, Wangchuk also went on hunger strike several times, even recently on September 10, ending it after 15 days on September 24. Wangchuk was scheduled to address a press briefing at around 2.30 pm today, before his press conference, when Leh police arrested him, according to Hindustan Times. As per Money Control, quoting reports, he was arrested over his provocative speech.

The arrest of Ladakh climate activist comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cancelled the registration of his non-profit organisation named 'Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh' (SECMOL) to stop foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA, 2010.

Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning activist has denied all the allegations made by the government and the Union Territory's administration, following the violence that killed four protestors in alleged police firing and over 50, including security personnel, were injured.