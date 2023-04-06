Ladakh woodcarvings receive GI tag, locals hopeful of getting opportunities in domestic, international markets

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 : The people of the region have expressed joy after Ladakh woodcarvings received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag which came as a significant step towards promoting their unique industry.

The local artisans are hopeful of their works getting new opportunities in the domestic as well as international markets.

According to a report, the initiative, which was initiated by NABARD in consultation with the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms, and the product being registered at the GI Registry Chennai earlier this year, has been widely appreciated and acknowledged by various stakeholders, including Lt Governor of Ladakh Brigadier BD Mishra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ladakh MP Jamyang Sering Namgyal.

The report said that wood carving has been a vibrant art form in Ladakh for generations, with its cultural significance deeply embedded in the region's heritage, including the capital Leh and Kargil.

"The GI tag provides legal protection to the original producers, preventing unauthorised use by third parties. It also promotes goods internationally, boosts exports, and brings economic prosperity to producers and stakeholders. This recognition is expected to further promote Ladakh wood carving globally, raise awareness about this unique art form from the region, and benefit the local artisans and the economy of Ladakh," the report said.

The GI tag is a prestigious recognition that acknowledges the unique qualities and characteristics of a product or art form associated with a particular geographical region.

The GI tag being granted to Ladakh woodcarvings is a significant milestone for the region's artisans which not only provides them with legal protection but also opens up new opportunities for their products in the domestic and international markets.

"The recognition of Ladakh woodcarvings as a unique art form with a GI tag will create a strong brand identity for these products, making them more desirable to consumers who value authenticity and uniqueness," the report said.

Laying down the economic benefits for the locals, the report said that the GI tag will boost the exports of these products, thereby increasing the income of local artisans and supporting the local economy.

It will also create avenues for tourism, as visitors to the region will be intrigued by the cultural heritage associated with Ladakh woodcarvings. This will not only generate revenue for the local economy but also create employment opportunities for the local community.

"Furthermore, the GI tag for Ladakh woodcarvings is a matter of cultural pride for the region. It highlights the rich artistic traditions and craftsmanship of Ladakh, bringing recognition and appreciation for its cultural heritage at a global level. This recognition will encourage the younger generation to continue the legacy of wood carving, ensuring its preservation and promotion for years to come," the report said.

"Greetings to the people of Ladakh for getting #GITag to Ladakh's #WoodCarving, a first of its kind. It will surely promote the handicraft culture of the artisans as well as the local economy of the artisans of Ladakh globally," Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted on Tuesday.

