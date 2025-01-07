Lakhimpur Kheri: Accused Dies in Police Custody, Family Alleges Torture (Watch Video)

Serious allegations of police brutality have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to a report by Amar Ujala, a youth named Ramchandra went to the forest with three companions to collect wood in the Majhgain police station area. During this time, the police arrested him on charges of liquor smuggling. It is alleged that Ramchandra was subjected to third-degree torture by the police, leaving him severely injured. He was later taken to Nighasan CHC, where doctors declared him dead.

Ramchandra's brother, Dinesh, alleged that the police severely beat his brother, causing his condition to deteriorate and ultimately leading to his death. The family members of the deceased claimed that Ramchandra was not involved in any illegal activity and was beaten by the police without any justification. In protest, the family and local villagers created a ruckus at the CHC, following which the police forcibly sent the body for a post-mortem. The family has also accused the police of misbehaving with women and using force while taking the body away.

लखीमपुर



शराब माफिया रामचंद्र की पुलिस से भागते समय तबीयत बिगड़ी, इलाज के दौरान मौत



लखीमपुर के निघासन कोतवाली क्षेत्र में शराब माफिया रामचंद्र को पकड़ने गई पुलिस से देखकर वह भागने की कोशिश करने लगा। पुलिस ने उसे दौड़ाया, लेकिन अचानक उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल… pic.twitter.com/wq8poXm9GK — Dinesh shukla (Journalist) 🇮🇳 (@Dinehshukla) January 7, 2025

The police, on the other hand, have stated that Ramchandra was involved in making illegal liquor and that action was taken based on this information. However, this incident has raised serious questions about police conduct in Lakhimpur Kheri once again.