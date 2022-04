Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Mishra surrenders after Supreme Court rejects bail

Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra, on Sunday surrendered to the court. He has been sent back to the Lakhimpur prison. He was the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021. Ashish surrendered in court a day ahead of the expiry of his bail term. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February 2022. This pertains to the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, where eight people including four farmers were killed.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Ashish Mishra. The three-judge bench noted that the victims of the violence were denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad High Court which had granted bail to Mishra. It also asked the high court to reconsider the bail granted to Ashish Mishra. The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over the farmers, killing four of them.