Lakshadweep declares Sunday as holiday for schools, ends Friday holiday system

The Lakshadweep Education Department last Sunday officially declared all Sundays as holidays for schools, with six working days, shifting the holiday from Friday.

The order will be effective from 2021-22 academic year. Earlier, Fridays used to be holidays.

As per the new directives, the classes will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the forenoon session and between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm in the afternoon. There will be four periods in each session. For the teachers, the school timings will be between 9 am and 12:30 pm in the forenoon and for the afternoon session, it is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Education Department has decided to implement "Halcyon Heights" for a joyful learning experience in primary classes from Class 1 to Class 5 to ensure better physical, mental and social development of learners. "Halcyon" will be introduced during the first period on all days. There will be a total of 8 periods for classes 3 to 5.

In view of NEP 2020 with a modern teaching-learning approach, which considers subjects like physical and health education, art education and work education as scholastic subjects, due consideration has been given to these subjects in the modified period allotment for schools in Lakshadweep.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor