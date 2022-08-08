Lalit Arpan festival 2022

New Delhi, Aug 8 Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan, a master of Kathak, created the Lalit Arpan Festival, which features a feast of performances by the theme of this year's Lalit Arpan Festival, which marks 75 years of independence from colonial control, explores the terms 'azadi' or 'swatantra' and the related concept of 'swabhiman' through performances of Kathak, Kathakali

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor