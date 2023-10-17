Lalu Prasad is my elder brother, says Anand Mohan

Patna, Oct 17 After the "Thakur" row, former Bahubali MP Anand Mohan Singh changed his stance on Tuesday and said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is his elder brother.

"We are on a mission and Lalu Prasad is the generator of it. We are doing his work and we will complete it at the end. The mission is to fight against communal forces," he said while speaking to the media persons here

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is my elder brother and if he is saying anything, I have to listen to him silently," Anand Mohan said.

Anand Mohan and his son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand were exhibiting aggression a few days ago when RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj K Jha cited poem “Thakur Ka Kuan” during the special session of parliament.

Following the poem of Manoj Jha, first Chetan Anand and then Anand Mohan had sharply reacted, calling it an attack on their community and hitting out against him.

However, Lalu Prasad had defended the MP.

