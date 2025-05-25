Lalu Prasad Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Yadav From RJD for 6 Years

Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has taken strong action against his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav. He expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years. The announcement was made by Lalu Prasad on social media. Lalu Prasad said Tej Pratap’s behaviour ignored moral values in personal life. He added that Tej Pratap will no longer have any place in the party or the family.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

Tej Pratap, who has often been involved in controversies, recently shared photos on social media with a young woman. He revealed details about his relationship with her. Later, he deleted the post and claimed his account was hacked. This led to widespread discussion and criticism from political opponents against Tej Pratap and the RJD. Against this backdrop, Lalu Prasad took the decision to expel him. In the social media post announcing the action, Lalu Prasad said ignoring moral values in personal life weakens their fight for social justice and collective struggle. He said the conduct and irresponsible behaviour of his eldest son do not match the family values and traditions.

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life," RJD chief wrote on X.