Lalu Prasad Yadav got my husband killed by his henchmen, alleges BJP MP Rama Devi

Patna, Oct 17 BJP MP Rama Devi alleged that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, in his bid to become the Chief Minister of Bihar, was responsible for the murder of her husband Brij Bihari Prasad.

Addressing the protesters of All India Vaisya Summit at Gardanibagh here the BJP MP from Sheohar leveled serious allegations against the RJD chief.

Brij Bihari Prasad, a strong man turned politician was gunned down by dreaded gangster Shri Prakash Shukla in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna on June 13, 1998. At that time, Brij Bihari Prasad was the cabinet minister in the Rabri Devi government and was very close to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He was facing charges of corruption in an admission scam and was arrested by Patna police. On health grounds, he was staying in IGIMS under the commando security.

The UP don, along with three of his accomplices, entered into the IGIMS using red beacon car and gunned down Brij Bihari Prasad in presence of his commando security using AK 47s. After the crime, Shukla reportedly informed Lalu Prasad Yadav that he had killed Brij Bihari Prasad.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav has an old ploy to send jail and take bail. They did this with my husband as well and were responsible for killing him through henchmen to stay in power," Rama Devi alleged.

“People like Lalu Prasad do not give respect to women. He respects women of his own family. He does not respect others," she alleged.

Reacting to the allegation of Rama Devi, RJD spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said: “Rama Devi is making baseless allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav on the direction of BJP top leadership. After the release of the data of caste based survey, the anti EBC and Dalit policies of BJP are exposed now and hence, they are making such an allegation.”

“What is the meaning of making such an allegation 25 years after the murder of Brij Bihariri Prasad. It was Lalu Prasad Yadav who sent Rama Devi to the Lok Sabha after the murder of Brij Bihari Prasad. Why was she silent then? She was cabinet minister in the Rabri Devi government as well between 2000 to 2005, why she did not raise this point at that time. She is making a wrongful statement to malign the image of our leader,” Gagan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor