Lalu Prasad Yadav to undergo kidney transplant today

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s supporters offered prayers Sunday for his kidney transplant scheduled in a Singapore hospital Monday, wishing him a successful surgery and speedy recovery.Lalu’s second daughter Rohini Acharya has decided to donate one of her kidneys to him. The former Bihar CM was shifted Sunday to the hospital where Rohini also underwent preliminary tests.The husband and in-laws of Rohini have also agreed to Lalu Yadav receiving a kidney transplant.

She was hospitalised for a transplant late on Sunday night. Today, a transplant procedure will be performed if everything goes according to plan. 90 to 95 per cent of Rohini's kidney is currently functioning. 28 per cent of Lalu's kidneys are functioning normally. Following the transplant, about 70% will begin to work. In terms of health, this is deemed adequate. Havans were performed at a Kali temple in Patna by supporters carrying Lalu's photographs and reciting mantras under the direction of RJD MP Ritlal Yadav. The RJD's Patna youth wing head Abhishek Kumar Sajan led a large group of party members in performing havans at the Maa Shitla Devi temple, where similar situations were also present. Rohini released an emotional tweet prior to the transplant, “Hamne Ishwar na dekha hai magar Ishwar ke roop me apne Papa ko dekha hai.”

