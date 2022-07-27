Lalu Prasad's aide arrested in Land for Job Scam

New Delhi, July 27 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Bhola Yadav, the then OSD to former former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, in connection

with land for job scam, an official said.

Bhola Yadav was Lalu Prasad's OSD between 2004 to 2009.

His role cropped up during the course of investigation. The CBI is also conducting search operations at four locations two at Patna and two at Darbhanga belonging to him.

Yadav will be produced before Rouse Avenue court later in the day. The CBI is likely to seek his two-week custody.

In May, the CBI had raided 16 locations during which it recovered a few incriminating documents from the premises of Lalu Prasad and his family members.

According to information, the CBI registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown Public servants and Private persons.

"During the period 2004-2009 Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways," the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of Yadav family and a private company controlled by Yadav and his family and they were also involved in transfer of such immovable properties.

"No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI official said.

Investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor