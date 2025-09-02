Landslide Caught on Camera: Under-Construction Building Collapses in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

An under construction building collapsed after massive landslide struck the Anni area in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. This natural disaster occurred on Tuesday September 2nd , fortunately no loss of life reported. As per the reports this structure was located near the building that had collapsed due to the landslides in 2023 and building was vacant.

Himachal Pradesh is continuously experiencing heavy rainfall cloudbursts, and flash floods over the past few days, causing heavy damage in the state. Many villages road connectivity has disrupted. To expedite restoration of National Highway 21 in Kullu following damage on August 29, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed an Indian Army Chinook helicopter on Tuesday to airlift essential machinery.

#Kullu | A building near the new bus stand in Anni was hit by a #landslide, situation serious.#HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/AjCkJdVGVe — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 2, 2025

The NHAI is conducting restoration work across multiple sections of the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of NH-21, according to Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh. Due to rainfall ten location was completely washed away and five more had suffered partial damage due to "torrent rains and floods," disrupting the main highway link, NHAI said in a release.