Landslide triggered by heavy rains buries alive 4 of family in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 8 Four members of a family, including two minors, were buried alive after a huge landslide, following incessant rains, hit their house at Pynthor Langtein village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district early on Sunday, officials said.

A police official in Shillong said that the massive mudslides covered the house when the victims were asleep.

The villagers witnessed the accident early in the morning and immediately launched a rescue operation, but could not save any of the family members.

The victims were identified as Biangki Phawa, 29, his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem, 25, and their children, Edyfy Ryngkhlem, 5, and Iwadaroi Ryngkhlem,3.

Police said their bodies have been retrieved and necessary formalities done.

Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia Hills District B.S. Sohliya has been instructed to release ex gratia funds of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin immediately. The Block Development Officer of Thadlaskein Block has been directed to render any other immediate assistance.

