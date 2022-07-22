Laptop Protest: Youngsters in Kerala hold 'Laptop' protest against moral policing

College students in Kerala are currently protesting in a different way. They have named this protest as laptop protest. They have started this protest against the ongoing moral policing by the local residents association. In this, students of CET Engineering College took pictures sitting on each other's lap at a bus stop. Then uploaded it on social media. A three-seater bench was cut down to one seat each to prevent youngsters

from sitting together, led by its president and BJP state committee member Cheruvakkal Jain, a member of the residents' association. After that, the students have started a laptop protest as a protest against it.

Engineering students sat on each other's laps during the laptop protest. Hands were also placed on each other's shoulders. They shared these photos on social media. After that it went viral. These students said, it is for those people. Who wants to see the college students i.e. boys and girls separately. We want to make it normal for boys and girls to sit together.