Last day to register for UPPSC examination, check details

Today is the last date to register for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in today itself. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAMINATION-2022”

Then click on the “Apply” button.

Fill in the required details as asked.

Then pay the fee according to your category.

Submit the form and take a printout.

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 125, whereas SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen have to pay Rs 65. And Rs 25 is applicable for handicapped candidates.

