Launch of IN-SPACe a 'watch this space' moment for the Indian space industry, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the launch of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) as a 'watch this space' moment for the Indian space industry as it is a precursor to many development and opportunities.

He further stated that it will create an opportunity for youths to showcase their talent and for the best minds to come together to propel this sector.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of IN-SPACe headquarters in Bopal, Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, "Today a glorious chapter has been added in the development journey of modern India of the 21st century. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, and scientific community for the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center i.e. IN-SPACe."

He said that IN-SPACe has the potential to revolutionize India's space industry.

"IN-SPACe will give an opportunity to the youth of India to showcase their talent and for the best minds to come together to propel this sector. Whether they are working in the government or in the private sector, IN-SPACe will create great opportunities for all," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that by bringing reforms in the space sector through INSPACe, the country is starting the movement to produce winners.

"Today through IN-SPACe we are working on making winners from India in the space sector. When the ability of the Government sector and the passion of the private sector will come together, even the sky won't be the limit," he said.

Hailing the youths for their innovation, creativity and energy, which is essential for the Space Sector, he said that IN-SPACe will bridge this gap between Government-led projects and the ideas of the youth.

"We are working towards improving Ease of Doing Business for the private sector so that it can contribute to the Ease of Living for the citizens in the country," said PM Modi.

He said space technology has formed a strong pillar of growth for the country. From the monitoring of infra projects to the mapping of agricultural land to defence, space-tech is helping India grow, transform and prosper.

"ISRO has been instrumental in making unprecedented strides in India's space sector, including the launch of IN-SPACe to promote innovation and growth in the sector. When ISRO launches a rocket, the entire nation stands together to pray for the success of the mission. Every citizen in India has celebrated the achievements of our scientists. India's space initiatives have been a great example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Now when the private sector will join these initiatives, the Shakti of the space sector will come unparalleled," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further said that it is also being ensured that the private sector utilizes the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) resources and works in tandem with it.

He said that the private industries are working with great speed in areas such as launch vehicles, satellites and space applications.

"Today, I am happy to announce that we have more than 60 private companies in the space sector. I am proud that the private industry is working with great speed in areas such as launch vehicles, satellites and space applications," he said.

He said that Space tech is also helping transform the education sector in India by using satellites to disseminate information across the remotest parts of the country.

Emphasizing the need of increasing India's contribution to the space industry, PM Modi said, "The global space industry currently accounts for USD 400 Billion, and will move towards a USD 1Trillion sector. India's contribution to this needs to be increased, and IN-SPACe will play a role in that."

He further added that the process of reforms in the space sector will continue to make sure India is a leading player in the global space sector.

"We have made a View Gallery where over 10,000 citizens can view a satellite launch. This is a paradigm shift from the previous years when only a few leaders would view such a momentous occasion. Now any citizen can be part of it," he said.

He further urged schools and colleges to include space-related topics in their curriculum.

"The same will be done even in Atal Tinkering Labs, to encourage curiosity in the sector," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

