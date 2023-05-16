Law Ministry legal advisor accused of bribery, CBI files FIR

New Delhi, May 16 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against an Additional Legal Advisor of Ministry of Law & Justice for allegedly taking bribe from advocates for facilitating their appointment as notaries.

A Bengaluru-based woman advocate has also been made an accused in the case.

A senior CBI official said that they received a tip off that T. K Malik,, the Additional Legal Advisor and In-charge, Branch Secretariat, Bengaluru, was involved into the corrupt and illegal practices of obtaining bribe from advocates for facilitating their appointment as notaries.

The CBI learnt that Malik, while posted at Notary Cell, Shastri Bhawan, was looking after examination and scrutiny of applications of aspiring advocates for appointment as notary for different states including Karnataka

Malik had been in contact with Bengaluru-based advocate Vani G.K., in the matter of appointment of five advocates. She had also approached him earlier for the same reason.

"On May 8, Malik informed Vani that he had paid some amounts in Delhi for the selection of five advocates as notaries and now she should give some payments to him and the remaining amount could be paid to him once the list is published. Malik demanded huge bribe and she agreed to pay," said the official.

On May 15, Malik vigorously asked Vani for delivery of bribe amount to him at the earliest, on which she assured him that she would try to deliver part of the bribe amount to him in a day or two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor