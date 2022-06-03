Lawrence Bishnoi 'admits' his gang killed Moosewala: Sources

New Delhi, June 3 Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was responsible behind the brutal killing of acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, sources said on Friday.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car and around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

The Singer's autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

"He confessed that his gang is responsible for the killing (Moosewala's murder) but also said he was not directly behind it as he is lodged in jail," official sources said.

Currently lodged in Tihar jail in a MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case, Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently probing the incident from all angles and also questioning Bishnoi in the matter. It was also learnt that gangster Bishnoi is not cooperating with the police. "He is not disclosing details about the incident but admitted that his gang was behind it," the source said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Bishnoi, nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder while speaking to a news channel. He claimed that Mossewala's murder was a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year in August. Sources said that Vicky Middukhera was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.

