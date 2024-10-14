Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's Path: NIA Reports Bishnoi Gang Has Over 700 Shooters, 300 Linked to Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi, much like the infamous Dawood Ibrahim and his D Company, began his criminal career with minor offenses before eventually establishing his own gang. In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts against Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar. The NIA has filed a charge sheet against several notorious gangsters, including Bishnoi and Brar, in connection with a gangster terror case, revealing significant findings in the process.

The NIA stated in its charge sheet that Lawrence Bishnoi and his terror syndicate have significantly expanded their operations. Bishnoi has established a network similar to that of Dawood Ibrahim, who initially engaged in minor crimes in the 1990s. Ibrahim built his criminal empire through drug trafficking, targeted killings, and extortion rackets, ultimately leading to the formation of D Company.

Following this, Dawood Ibrahim allied with Pakistani terrorists to broaden his network. Similarly, the Bishnoi gang began its operations with minor crimes before establishing itself as a significant force. Today, the Bishnoi gang has gained control over northern India, with Satwinder Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, leading the organization. Brar is currently wanted by both Canadian police and Indian agencies for his involvement in the gang's activities.

The NIA reported that the Bishnoi gang boasts over 700 shooters, with around 300 of them connected to Punjab. Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gained notoriety through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The gang reportedly amassed crores of rupees through extortion until 2020-21, funneling the money abroad via hawala channels.

Initially confined to Punjab, Bishnoi's gang expanded its operations after teaming up with his close associate, Goldie Brar, to create a more extensive network that now includes gangs from Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The Bishnoi gang has since extended its influence across northern India, with a presence in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Young people are being recruited into gangs through social media and various other channels. The Bishnoi gang has expanded its reach internationally, with connections in the United States, Azerbaijan, Portugal, the UAE, and Russia. Many recruits are lured under the pretense of being sent to Canada or other countries of their choice. According to the NIA, Harvinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist residing in Pakistan, is utilizing shooters from the Bishnoi gang to execute targeted killings and other criminal activities in Punjab.

Recently, the NIA filed a charge sheet in court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Goldie Brar is responsible for overseeing gang operations in Canada, Punjab, and Delhi. Rohit Godara manages gangs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the United States, while Anmol Bishnoi controls operations in Portugal, the USA, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal. Additionally, Kala Jathedi is in charge of gang activities in Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, receives direct reports about the entire gang's operations. The gang acquires its weapons from various locations, including Malwa, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar in Madhya Pradesh, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Munger and Khagaria in Bihar. Additionally, weapons flow to the gang from Punjab districts that border Pakistan. The gang also sources firearms from international locations, including Pakistan, the United States, Russia, Canada, and Nepal.

