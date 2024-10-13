Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility Of Murder; Issues Warning To Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, as per a social media post. Siddique was shot dead around 9:30 pm on Saturday, October 12, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. According to the gang, they targeted the former Bandra MLA due to his alleged connections with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The attack occurred just as Siddique was entering his vehicle, with the killers taking advantage of the noise from firecrackers in the area.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA, was fatally shot by three gunmen as he left his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. As Siddique entered his vehicle, the assailants fired six to seven rounds, hitting him multiple times, including twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Despite being under Y-category security, Siddique was killed in the attack. The Mumbai Police have confirmed Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement, according to a report by The Indian Express. The assassination comes just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November.

Baba Siddique was a well-known figure in Maharashtra politics, having been elected as a Congress MLA three times from the Bandra West constituency between 1999 and 2014. He also served as a minister in the Congress-NCP government from 2004 to 2008. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to previous violent incidents, including an attack in April when two unidentified assailants fired shots outside Galaxy Apartments, the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The gang had also claimed responsibility for that incident.